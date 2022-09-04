SC's Interim Bail to Teesta Setalvad Shows Law Can Exist While Liberty Survives

The Supreme Court did add in Setalvad's interim bail order that the relief was granted "in the peculiar facts including the fact that the appellant happens to be a lady", that "this shall not be taken to be a reflection on merits and shall not be used by the other accused," and that the co-accused's submissions shall purely be considered on their own merits.

But the order still comes as a ray of hope for those who who are perturbed by frequent arrests of activists, journalists, writers etc.. This is because it helps to know that the Supreme Court gives importance not only to principles of law, constitutional values but also to the peculiarity of each individual's struggle. That it views them as human first and accused next.

This is especially of consequence, when so many, including Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah, activists (several of them aged and ailing) who have been accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, continue to languish under varied charges and in an endless wait for trial or bail.

In 2021, the death of 84-year-old Stan Swamy, as an incarcerated undertrial in the Bhima Koregaon case, had sparked outrage and triggered international condemnation. Shortly before his death, Swamy had shared that his body functions had undergone steady regression in jail. He breathed his last in a Mumbai Hospital, on 5 July, a day before his bail hearing.