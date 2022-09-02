Hearing Begins in Activist Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, 2 September, continued hearing activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots conspiracy case. This is a day after the top court came down heavily on the Gujarat government.

The hearing is presently underway.

On Thursday, a bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit had said that none of the offences that Setalvad was charged with could bar her from getting bail.

"There is no offence in this case which comes with a rider that bail cannot be granted like UAPA, POTA. These are normal IPC offences. These are not bodily offences, these are offences of documents filed in court," the bench had said, as per Live Law.