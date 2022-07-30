2002 Riots: Gujarat Court Likely To Pass Order on Bail Plea of Teesta Setalvad

Officials from the Gujarat Crime Branch detained activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad on Saturday, 25 June, hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that her NGO had spread "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A sessions court in Ahmedabad is likely to pass its order on Saturday on the bail applications of activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar on Saturday, 30 July, arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in 2002 riots cases.
Additional principal judge DD Thakkar is likely to pronounce the order on the bail pleas.
Apart from Setalvad and Sreekumar, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is also an accused in the case and has been arrested.
The trio has been arrested by the crime branch, which had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).
In its affidavit, the SIT has alleged that they were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi.
The FIR against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt was registered after the Supreme Court last month dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Her plea had alleged a "larger conspiracy" behind the post-Godhra riots.
The top court on June 24 this year upheld the SIT's clean chit to Modi and 63 others.
