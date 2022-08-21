Supreme Court To Hear Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea Tomorrow: Key Background Info

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is, on Monday, 22 August, slated to hear activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad’s plea challenging the Gujarat High Court's refusal to grant her interim bail.

This is pertaining to a case registered by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) against Setalvad, alleging falsification of records by her in a bid to implicate high state functionaries in the Gujarat riots conspiracy case.

The case, incidentally, was registered in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court's dismissal of the plea filed by slain former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri's wife Zakia Jafri, which had challenged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the Gujarat riots case.