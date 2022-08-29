SC Agrees To Review Aspects of PMLA Judgment: Law, Background & What To Expect?

And what about other aspects of the judgment?

Well, one of the pillars of criminal jurisprudence is presumption of innocence. Thus, an accused is treated as innocent until he is proven guilty. However, Section 24 of PMLA casts the burden of proving guilt on to the accused instead of ED (investigating agency). Therefore, this is also seen in departure to the fundamental principles of criminal law.

Then, there is Section 50 of PMLA which might compel the accused to be a witness against himself. This can be contrary to Article 20(3) of Constitution of India which affects the fundamental rights against self-incrimination.

Further, one of the fundamental principles of law governing bail is that ‘bail is the rule and jail is an exception.' However, with the upholding of twin conditions under Section 45 of PMLA, getting bail under PMLA would become an even more difficult task. Thus, this is contrary to the established principles of bail.

Finally, the effect and application of the judgment of the Supreme Court is not limited to PMLA alone. Arguably, it has larger ramifications.

In this regard, it is relevant to understand that the observations of the Supreme Court in interpreting a statute (PMLA in this case) influences how courts across the country interpret other statutes too. Thus, law laid down by the Supreme Court in the PMLA Judgment will have wide reaching effects on other statutes too.