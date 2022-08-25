PMLA, Pegasus, Bilkis: Highlights From CJI Ramana's Court Day Before Retirement

A day before Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana's term ends, the Supreme Court heard at least five high profile cases on Thursday, 25 August.

The plea challenging the convicts' release in the Bilkis Bano case, the review plea of the PMLA verdict, and the widely controversial Pegasus spyware allegations were a few of the cases on the retiring chief justice's agenda.

From deferrals to officers being pulled up, here's what transpired in each of the hearings: