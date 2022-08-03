Oppn Issues Joint Statement Against Supreme Court Judgment Upholding PMLA Act

The Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, DMK, Aam Admi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena, and others, issued a joint statement on Wednesday, 3 August, against the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in entirety.

The apex court on 22 July had upheld several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to retain a lot of brazen powers that can be exercised by them during the course of their investigation.

The powers include that of arrest, attachment, and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate.

