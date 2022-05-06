Sedition Case Takeaways: A-G's Support, Centre's Delays, Larger Bench Needed?

"My stand may be different (from the Government)," Attorney General KK Venugopal declared before the top court, emphasising that he is in fact not representing the government in this case challenging the sedition law.

However, his defence of the constitutional validity of the sedition law, and mainly the, the Kedar Nath judgment was just as emphatic.

Broadly, Venugopal stated that there was no need to scrap 124A and the Kedar Nath decision was a well-balanced judgment and its validity ought to be upheld.

He also claimed that "misuse of the section has been controlled."

This came even as he highlighted the recent instance of Maharashtra government charging lawmakers Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana with sedition in connection with the recent Hanuman Chalisa row, and said:

"We need guidelines on this section - what is permissible and what is impermissible and what can come under sedition."

But Venugopal remained firm in his defence of the Kedar Nath judgment, which, for him "is the last word on the subject,” having traced the full history of sedition and restricted its application to cases where there was a threat to public order.

In his opinion, the question of referring the case to a larger bench did not arise as there is no need to reconsider this five-judge Constitution Bench judgment.

To take this position, the Attorney General sought to argue that just because there had been some subsequent developments in the jurisprudence on fundamental rights since Kedar Nath was decided in 1962, this did not mean there was a need to review the old decision.

However, as emphatically as he made his point, the fact remains that the post-1962 developments have been extremely significant, and have led to significant revisions of legal positions by the apex court, most notably on the right to privacy.

There are causes for major doubt on the idea that Kedar Nath can be the last word on sedition, given

In that case, the apex court could not examine whether the offence of sedition was constitutional in light of any fundamental right other than Article 19 — such as Article 14 (equal treatment before the law) or Article 21 (the right to life and personal liberty) thanks to a pre-1970 idea that fundamental rights operated in silos

Its interpretation of the sedition law allowed for the offence to be invoked for words that can have the 'tendency' to create public disorder or disturb law and order, despite a 1960 judgment of a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court (which was binding on the judges in 1962) saying there had to be a 'proximity' test for public order offences

The court in 1962 relied on the fact that sedition as a criminal offence had been in place in England for centuries – a factual justification which no longer exists since England abolished sedition as an offence in 2009

Besides, Venugopal's claim that "misuse of the section has been controlled" may fall flat if one considers the mere fact that everything from cheering for Pakistan in a cricket match, shouting an Azadi slogan, or just being critical of the Modi government, has recently been enough to base FIRs and even arrest people for months.

While misuse of a provision cannot in itself be grounds for holding a law to be unconstitutional, a lack of adequate safeguards or vagueness in a law have become grounds to hold a law unconstitutional in recent years.