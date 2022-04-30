Outdated, Vague, Chilling: Why Sedition May Meet Its End in the Supreme Court

If a law has already been upheld as constitutional by the Supreme Court, is there really a point in challenging it in the court again?

That is a question that the multiple petitioners who have challenged India's sedition law in the apex court have had to consider.

After all, back in 1962, in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, the Supreme Court had held that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code – which defines and sets out the punishment for sedition – was constitutional and could remain part of the law.

This was not just some casual oral observation by the court, but a judgment by a five-judge Constitution Bench, which has been considered binding in multiple cases over the last 60 years.