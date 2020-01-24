Despite Adityanath Claim, Chanting ‘Azadi’ Slogans Isn’t Sedition

This is not the first time a public official has come out to say that raising slogans can get you booked under the draconian, colonial Section 124A of the IPC. From the whole JNU row to more recent comments by the ADG of Meerut, who admitted to arrests of people raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, it seems like it is only a matter of weeks before such a claim is made.

And just like the claims made previously, this one is also incorrect when it comes to the law.

This is because there are years – no, decades – of Supreme Court precedent that should make this clear by now.