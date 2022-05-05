CJI-Led Bench of the Supreme Court Begins Hearing Pleas Challenging Sedition Law

A Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 May, began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the offence of sedition (Section 124A) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bench comprised CJI NV Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant.

Previously, on Wednesday, the central government had asked for a week’s time to file a reply to the petitions, citing pending approval from the competent authority as the reason for the delay. This was the Centre’s second request for an extension of the period to file a response.