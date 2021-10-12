'Chilling Effect on Free Speech': SC Justice Urges Court to Scrap Sedition, UAPA

He added, "But it was later discovered and re-drafted. It was said that this section was left out by oversight. The wordings were also vague. Sentence under 124A was enormous as it was transportation for life and imprisonment for three years," Bar and Bench reported.

Speaking on the UAPA, he said that the history of the "draconian legislation" can be linked to India's wars with China and Pakistan.

"We had China and Pakistan wars. Thereafter, we introduced the draconian legislation, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. UAPA is a draconian Act as it has no anticipatory bail and has minimum of 5 years imprisonment. This Act is not under scanner yet. This too has to be looked into along with the sedition law," he stated, Bar and Bench quoted.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)