Sedition Case: SC Hears Arguments on Deferring Matter While Centre 'Reconsiders'

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, asked Attorney General of India KK Venugopal whether the provision for sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code is still required after 75 years of Independence from colonial rule.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 May began hearing arguments from the petitioners and the central government on whether there was a need to refer the pleas before it challenging the sedition law to a larger bench.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta began the hearing by reiterating that the Centre is planning to "re-consider and re-examine" Section 124A, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief in civil liberties and the need to shed our colonial baggage.
They have asked the court to not invest time in this case striking down the law on sedition while the central government conducts this review, which they believe is the correct forum for any reconsideration of the law on sedition.
Mehta requested the court to defer hearing the case on Monday, which was strongly contested by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners.
"The exercise of this court cannot be stopped merely because the legislature says it will take some time to reconsider, which could take six months or one year. It is for the judiciary to examine the constitutionality of law," Sibal said.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan pointed out to the court that the affidavit cannot speak to what Parliament will do, as the Supreme Court has recognised in the past. The affidavit is only on behalf of the executive, not Parliament, and it is Parliament which would have to repeal the law on sedition.
The bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana along with Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is hearing a number of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes the definition and punishment for the offence of sedition.
The lead petition was filed by retired Army Major General SG Vombatkere, with other petitions filed by the Editors Guild of India, former Union Minister Arun Shourie, journalist Kishorechandra Wangchem, West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra, among others.
They have argued that Section 124A violates numerous fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, the right to equal treatment of law under Article 14, and of course the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).
In 1962, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court in the Kedar Nath Singh case had upheld the sedition law, saying that if it was read as applying to situations where there was a disturbance of public order, it would be a reasonable restriction on the right to freedom of speech.
As a result, the constitutionality of sedition needs to also be examined under Articles 14 and 21, which was not done in the Kedar Nath Singh case.
This argument was crucial to the hearing before the court on whether or not it needed to refer the case to a larger bench.
The petitioners contend that the arguments on Article 14 and Article 21 were never made before the court in 1962, and therefore the Kedar Nath Singh judgment cannot be considered binding against those arguments to strike down sedition.
As a result, they say the current three-judge bench hearing the matter can continue to do so, since it can apply post-1962 rulings of the Supreme Court on Articles 14 and 21, without having to hold that Kedar Nath Singh was wrongly decided.
The Centre, however, contends that regardless of the subsequent jurisprudence on fundamental rights, the 1962 judgment has stood the test of time, and has been referred to by the apex court multiple times over the last 60 years as setting down the law on sedition.
The Centre has also in the meanwhile informed the court that
The petitioners have contested the need to refer the case to a larger bench, but have filed a fresh application saying that if the court does decide it needs to do so, it should then pass a stay on the operation of Section 124A till then.
