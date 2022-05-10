Sedition Case: SC Hears Arguments on Deferring Matter While Centre 'Reconsiders'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 May began hearing arguments from the petitioners and the central government on whether there was a need to refer the pleas before it challenging the sedition law to a larger bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta began the hearing by reiterating that the Centre is planning to "re-consider and re-examine" Section 124A, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief in civil liberties and the need to shed our colonial baggage.

They have asked the court to not invest time in this case striking down the law on sedition while the central government conducts this review, which they believe is the correct forum for any reconsideration of the law on sedition.

Mehta requested the court to defer hearing the case on Monday, which was strongly contested by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners.

"The exercise of this court cannot be stopped merely because the legislature says it will take some time to reconsider, which could take six months or one year. It is for the judiciary to examine the constitutionality of law," Sibal said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan pointed out to the court that the affidavit cannot speak to what Parliament will do, as the Supreme Court has recognised in the past. The affidavit is only on behalf of the executive, not Parliament, and it is Parliament which would have to repeal the law on sedition.

The bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana along with Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is hearing a number of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes the definition and punishment for the offence of sedition.

The lead petition was filed by retired Army Major General SG Vombatkere, with other petitions filed by the Editors Guild of India, former Union Minister Arun Shourie, journalist Kishorechandra Wangchem, West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra, among others.