Centre to Reconsider Sedition Law, Asks SC to Defer Hearing Challenges to S.124A

The Union Government on Monday, 9 May, has asked the Supreme Court of India to defer hearing the challenges to the constitutionality of the sedition law, as it has "decided to re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code".

In an affidavit dated 9 May, the Centre says that there is a divergence of views in the public domain about sedition as a criminal offence, and that there is an acceptance that a penal provision is needed to deal with divisive acts affecting the sovereignty and integrity of India or to destabilise the government established by law.