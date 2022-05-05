CJI-Led Bench of the Supreme Court Begins Hearing Pleas Challenging Sedition Law
On Wednesday, the central government asked for a week’s time to file a reply to the petitions.
A Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 May, began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the offence of sedition (Section 124A) of the Indian Penal Code.
The bench comprised CJI NV Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant.
Previously, on Wednesday, the central government had asked for a week’s time to file a reply to the petitions, citing pending approval from the competent authority as the reason for the delay. This was the Centre’s second request for an extension of the period to file a response.
In 1962, the Supreme Court had, in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, held that Section 124A of the IPC was constitutional and could remain a part of the law.
But the petitioners in this case, including Major General SG Vombatkere, the Editors Guild of India, as well as former Union Minister Arun Shourie (among others), have now challenged the constitutional validity of the judgment, pointing out that subsequent developments in the Supreme Court have overturned the reasoning used by it in 1962 to uphold Section 124A.
