'Media Appears Incapable of Distinguishing Between Right & Wrong': CJI NV Ramana

Speaking at an academic event in a lecture titled 'Life of a Judge' in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday, 23 July, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana remarked on the state of the media in the country.

Speaking about his background, growth, and hardships endured on the path to becoming a judge, he began by saying how judges missed out "on the many joys of our lives."

He then expressed his concern regarding the backlog of cases, and called for an overhaul in the "already fragile judicial infrastructure," adding that it was becoming increasingly challenging to mete out justice.