PM Modi Security Breach: SC Finds Punjab Police Officer Failed To Discharge Duty

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on 5 January this year to lay the foundation stone for projects worth thousands of crores ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab.

While it was initially planned that the prime minister would travel via helicopter, poor weather and visibility compelled him to go by road.

Around 30 km before his destination, the PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover, which had been blocked by several protesters. As a result, the convoy was immobilised for 15-20 minutes.

Hence, he returned to the Bathinda airport without attending his scheduled appointment.