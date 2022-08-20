'Unfairly Denied Bail': Noam Chomsky, Scholars Urge SC To Free Teesta Setalvad

Eleven esteemed academicians and scholars from around the world on Friday, 19 August, said in a statement that the Supreme Court “gratuitously and wholly unfairly” attributed ulterior motives to the petitioners – activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat police chief RB Sreekumar – in the Zakia Jafri case.

They urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the fallout of its judgment in the case, to “expunge” the derogatory remarks made in court and dismiss the cases against the petitioners based on these remarks.

The signatories are: Noam Chomsky, Bhiku Parekh, Arjun Appadurai, Wendy Brown, Sheldon Pollock, Carol Rovane, Charles Taylor, Martha Nussbaum, Robert Pollin, Akeel Bilgrami, and Gerald Epstein.

The statement said: