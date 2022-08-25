Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Release of Convicts Today

The convicted men had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mumbai court in 2008 for gang-raping Bano and killing seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, amid the riots. The sentence was also upheld by the Bombay High Court.

After serving 15 years of his sentence, Radheshyam Shah approached the Supreme Court seeking remission of the sentence and his premature release.

The court then passed on the matter to the Gujarat government, which decided to release them under an outdated remission policy. The government had taken advice from an advisory committee, replete with links to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that backed their release and unanimously pushed for their remission.

The 10-member committee comprised two current BJP legislators and three other members of the saffron party.

The convicts were felicitated upon their release from the Godhra sub-jail, with locals touching their feet, offering them sweets, and applying tilak on their foreheads.