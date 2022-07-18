Nupur Sharma Moves SC Seeking Revival of Writ Petition for Clubbing of FIRs

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday, 18 July, filed new plea in the Supreme Court to revive a writ petition, previously withdrawn by her. The petition was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered in different states over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
