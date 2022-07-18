Nupur Sharma Moves SC Seeking Revival of Writ Petition for Clubbing of FIRs

The petition was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered against her in different states.
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday, 18 July, filed new plea in the Supreme Court to revive a writ petition, previously withdrawn by her. The petition was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered in different states over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

