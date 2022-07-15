Ajmer Dargah Cleric Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti, who had been absconding after allegedly raising controversial slogans against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, will be produced in court in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Friday, 15 July.

Gauhar was nabbed by the police on Thursday, 14 July from Telangana's Hyderabad and was flown to the Jaipur airport later in the day.

"Gauhar Chishti arrested by police from Hyderabad. He had raised objectionable slogans outside Dargah on 17 June," Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said, as per news agency ANI.