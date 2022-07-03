No, There's Nothing to Celebrate in Supreme Court's Comments on Nupur Sharma

It was somewhat surprising to hear the Supreme Court's comments on Friday, 1 July, while hearing a plea by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for clubbing of the FIRs against her.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate on how she was incited... She should apologise to the whole country," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.

Justice Surya Kant also made several other comments castigating Sharma, saying she should have made a proper apology for her comments on television, and that being a party spokesperson was not a license to stir up comments.

He also criticised Times Now for the debate it organised on the Gyanvapi Mosque where Sharma made her comments, as the matter was sub judice.