Arnab Goswami’s Plea Against FIRs to Be Heard by SC on Friday
Journalist and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, 3 April, seeking an ex-parte stay on the FIRs against him.
The matter will be heard at 10:30 am on Thursday by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah.
The petition seeks no coercive action on the FIRs filed in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhatisgarh against the journalist, reported Bar & Bench. At least 16 complaints have been filed for FIRs against him for allegedly defaming Congress President Sonia Gandhi, it further said.
Goswami is facing the ire of the Congress after his verbal attack on Gandhi, questioning her "silence" over the Palghar mob lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel.
In the early hours of Thursday, two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home, according to the police. Both the attackers have been arrested.
(With inputs from PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)