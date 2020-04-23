Arnab Goswami’s Plea Against FIRs to Be Heard by SC on Friday

Journalist and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, 3 April, seeking an ex-parte stay on the FIRs against him.

The matter will be heard at 10:30 am on Thursday by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah.

The petition seeks no coercive action on the FIRs filed in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhatisgarh against the journalist, reported Bar & Bench. At least 16 complaints have been filed for FIRs against him for allegedly defaming Congress President Sonia Gandhi, it further said.