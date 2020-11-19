SC Adjourns ‘UPSC Jihad’ Case for 2 Weeks After I&B Order Provided

At the last hearing of the matter on 26 October, the Centre had said it would submit the order the very next day – however, the order was only submitted 20 days later. The ministry has not recommended any action at this time against the channel even though its finding that the Programme Code was breached comes after it had directed the channel to ensure compliance with the code before the first episode was aired.

The I&B Ministry’s order notes that it is subject to the ongoing Supreme Court case. The apex court had stayed the broadcast of further episodes of the show on 15 September – that stay continues to be in force.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra requested advocate Shadan Farasat, representing one of the sets of intervenors in the case, to put together electronic compilations of all the documents.