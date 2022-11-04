No Freedom in Sight: Siddique Kappan Got Bail in UAPA Case, PMLA Holds Him Back

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is notorious for its stringent bail conditions. Once booked under a terror-related provision of the UAPA, it is next to impossible to get bail.

And yet, the Supreme Court — in fact a bench headed by the present Chief Justice of India UU Lalit — granted bail to Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan in a UAPA case.

Initially arrested over alleged "apprehension of breach of peace,” he was soon slapped with sections of the UAPA. Find more details of UP Police's case against Kappan here.

When apex court's bail order came in September 2022, Kappan had already spent nearly two years in jail — during the course of which he lost his mother, fell severely ill with COVID, was allegedly chained to a bed in a private hospital, allowed treatment at AIIMS only after significant struggle by his lawyers and his wife, and was refused bail by the Allahabad High Court and a local court in Mathura.