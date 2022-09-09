'A Huge Relief': Siddique Kappan’s Wife Speaks Out After SC Granted Him Bail

When asked how she dealt with the pressure from various quarters over the last two years, she said she maintained a "never mind" attitude.

"People will say things, so I hear it through one ear and push it out the other ear. There have been difficulties, naturally. I am a wife, and our children have also suffered. People have said things about our deceased mother also. But I’m not paying any heed to those comments," she said.

Raihana also expressed her gratitude to those who stood by the couple.