Supreme Court's Call to Not Bar Zubair From Tweeting: A Win for Press Freedom

The court's decision to not anticipatorily bar Zubair from tweeting, and their emphasis on a journalist's freedom to speak and write and tweet, is laudable, not only because it is a reaffirmation of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution, but also because it comes as a timely reminder.

Even though the Central Government has decided to reject India's ranking in the world Press Freedom Index — "the government does not subscribe to this," they said — our democratic republic is reported to have slipped to the 150th rank in a list of 180 nations.

Besides, from Sajad Gul in Kashmir, to Siddique Kappan in Uttar Pradesh, we do have several journalists across the country languishing in jails in a wide array of cases including those under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.