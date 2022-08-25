CJI-Led Supreme Court Bench To Hear Review Plea on PMLA Verdict Today

A review petition was filed before the Supreme Court of India on Monday, 22 August against the apex court’s judgment dated 27 July, which upheld the constitutional validity of provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 August, will review a petition against the apex court’s landmark judgment dated 27 July, which upheld the constitutional validity of provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The plea had been filed on Monday by Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram.
The case will be heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, and Justice CT Ravikumar.
The crucial plea is being heard on the penultimate working day of CJI Ramana.
Other provisions related to arrests, search, seizure, attachment, and admitting statements made to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as evidence, and the non-requirement to supply an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) were also upheld.
The Union government has been insisting money laundering is an offence that is committed not only by unscrupulous businesspersons but also terror organisations, posing a grave threat to national security.
After the contentious ruling, several Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, DMK, Aam Admi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena, and others had issued a joint statement noting that the amendments have made it more conducive for the government to engage in political vendetta.
"We place on record our deep apprehension on the long-term implications of the recent Supreme Court judgement upholding (PMLA)," the statement read.
