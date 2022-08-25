CJI-Led Supreme Court Bench To Hear Review Plea on PMLA Verdict Today

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 August, will review a petition against the apex court’s landmark judgment dated 27 July, which upheld the constitutional validity of provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The plea had been filed on Monday by Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram.

The case will be heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, and Justice CT Ravikumar.

The crucial plea is being heard on the penultimate working day of CJI Ramana.