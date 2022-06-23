Karnataka Hijab Row: Two Muslim Girl Students Get NOC, One Takes TC

The Karnataka hijab row shows the reality of being a Muslim and a woman in today's India. Photo for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
Two Muslim students, who staged a protest against the restriction put on wearing hijab at the university college, have taken no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the college to enrol in other institutions, while one student was issued a transfer certificate (TC) on Thursday, 23 June.
Two of the three girl students questioned the university’s decision to strictly implement the uniform code inside the campus during a press meet, reported news agency PTI.
College principal Anasuya Rai said that another girl, who joined the press conference, wrote an apology letter to college officials and has begun attending online classes.
Rai added that a Muslim MSc (Chemistry) student from Kerala also took a transfer certificate citing ill health.
Mangalore University vice chancellor P S Yadapadithaya had announced that the university will make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they are not willing to adhere to uniform rules and want to join other colleges which do not have the restriction.
The Karnataka High Court in March ruled that wearing a hijab was not essential to Islam and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order against it.
The high court also held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February, stating that students would have to wear uniforms and that there was no case made out for its invalidation. There were no grounds for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms either.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)