'It's Their Choice': Boxing Champ Nikhat Zareen on Muslim Girls Wearing Hijab

Nikhat Zareen
(Photo Courtesy: International Boxing Association)
World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen on Monday, 23 May, spoke on the controversy regarding Muslim girls wearing hijab in educational institutions, saying that a person's attire was completely their choice.
"It is totally their own choice. I can't comment on their choices. I have my own choice. I like to wear such clothes. I don't mind wearing such clothes. My family doesn't mind me wearing such clothes. So, I don't care what people say about me," Zareen was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Zareen had won the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 on 19 May in Turkey's Istanbul.
Six Muslim students belonging to Udupi's Government Pre-University College for Girls were barred from attending classes, because they were wearing hijabs.
The institute justified the refusal by saying that "no religious activity will be allowed on campus," and exhorted the students to follow the dictated "dress code," which they claimed was agreed upon by their parents.
The Karnataka High Court had also upheld the ban in March this year, saying that wearing hijabs was not essential under Islam.
The order has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
