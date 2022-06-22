Support Our Documentary On Karnataka's Hijab Ban | Voices Behind The Veil

At the time, The Quint interviewed two of the six girls affected by that ban.

But within a matter of weeks, the issue snowballed from being about just 6 girls in Udupi to several thousand girls across Karnataka being banned from wearing the hijab in their classes, a decision that was subsequently upheld by the high court.

Now there’s a lot happening in the country at all given points, most recently— inflation, protests over unemployment, violent clashes.

But amid all this, for all these months, these Hijab-wearing girls have continued to suffer. The ban has robbed them of their fundamental right to education.