The Hijab Verdict is Judicial Legitimisation of the Heckler’s Veto

On the other hand, the right enshrined under Article 25, one of practise of religion, only accords the entitlement to freely practice the canons of one’s religion subject to the restrictions guaranteed under the same Article.

Religious practice can always be restricted for reasons of, inter alia, public order, morality, and health. In such a case, and as briefly discussed earlier in this article, a plea of protection under Article 25 will only survive if (a) the canon can be proved to be an ERP (the threshold to prove which is quite high in the Indian context); and (b) such ERP is also in harmony with the principles of equality, liberty, and dignity as envisaged under the Constitution.

It is also crucial to note that claims under the aforementioned fundamental rights can exist independently of each other, that is to say contravention of one does not have to be necessarily claimed to prove contravention of the other. Violation of one also does not automatically lead to violation of the other.

In that sense, operation of the two Articles 15 and 25 are mutually exclusive and their conflation will inevitably lead to erroneous conclusions. The standard to prove violation of the fundamental right to freedom under Article 25 is relatively higher. Therefore, a genuine discrimination claim wrongly brought under Article 25, even if zealously pursued, will hardly be entertained.

While the court went into a detailed discussion apropos Article 25, its treatment of the religious discrimination claim under Article 15 left a lot to be desired.