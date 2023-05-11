The Supreme Court Made Default Bail Easier – So Why is ED Challenging It?

The Supreme Court delivered a verdict last month that legal experts have since hailed as “long overdue.”

But after an urgent plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud is expected to examine tomorrow (12 May) if the judgment can be recalled.

The judgment (Ritu Chhabria vs Union of India), which came on 26 April, says that central agencies cannot file chargesheets without completing their investigation, just to stop the accused from getting default bail.

Speaking to The Quint, lawyers pointed out that recalling this crucial verdict will interfere with the fundamental rights of prisoners.

“This verdict was long overdue. What we see often is that the ED or the CBI files an initial, shoddy chargesheet just to deny bail to someone. A chargesheet is meant to mark the culmination of an investigation,” Ishan Khanna, who specialises in white-collar criminal litigation, pointed out.

“So filing an incomplete charge sheet is always a targeted move to keep someone in jail,” he added.

So, why is the top court now hearing a recall application against it? Where did this judgment come from? Why is it important for protecting the rights of the accused?