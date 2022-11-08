Chief Justice UU Lalit: 74 Days of Maximum Efficiency, But Some Questions Linger

74 days ago when UU Lalit took over as the Chief Justice of India, one had little to hope for. CJI Ramana's tenure had not been as bleak as that of some of his predecessors, but a lot was still left to be done. What then could a Chief Justice with so little time be expected to do?

But perhaps CJI Lalit was determined. His tenure would not be a hyphen between two terms. He was not going to just keep the seat warm for his successor. He was going to leave a mark. He made it clear when he said in a televised interview, before he took oath, that his tenure would focus on achieving "maximum efficiency through the limited resources".

And it did.