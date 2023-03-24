'Prone To Misuse': Experts On SC Order On Membership Of Unlawful Orgs Under UAPA

But, why did Bhatia deem this the "worst civil rights judgment"?

In his thread of tweets he explained further that the 2011 verdict, that the top court has now reversed, "understood the simple point that the word “membership” is so broad and vague that State can make completely baseless allegations and keep people in jail for years without trial. So they established a higher threshold. Now that protection is gone."

He is not the only one who thinks so. Other legal experts think similarly.

Advocate Dushyant took to Twitter to express his concerns, "Someone can go on a website and fill a membership form with your name and the state can throw you in prison with near impossible conditions for bail."