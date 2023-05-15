Recap: Justice MR Shah Retires, SC Gives More Time To Police in Hate Speech Case

The Delhi High Court reserved its order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the use of narco-analysis and polygraph tests on complainants filing cases.

The PIL, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadyay, argues that there have been a several cases where people have been in jail for 10-15 years on false rape, dowry and SC/ST cases and asking complainants to go through these tests would verify the veracity of such complaints.

"Mazak thodi hai. CrPC hai sahab (It is not a joke. It is CrPC, sir)," Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed orally, according to