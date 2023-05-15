Recap: Justice MR Shah Retires, SC Gives More Time To Police in Hate Speech Case

While Justice MR Shah retired from the Supreme Court, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) denied the allegation that it has been investigating Adani since 2016.
Here are the top legal highlights from Monday, 15 May:
Justice MR Shah Retires
Justice MR Shah, who recently criminalised membership of a banned organisation under UAPA and reversed the Bombay High Court order discharging GN Saibaba, retired from the top court.
"I am not a person to retire. I will start new innings. I pray that almighty gives me strength for my new innings," Justice Shah said during his final speech.
'It Is Not a Joke, It is CrPC': Delhi HC Reserves Order On Ashwini Updahya's PIL
The Delhi High Court reserved its order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the use of narco-analysis and polygraph tests on complainants filing cases.
The PIL, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadyay, argues that there have been a several cases where people have been in jail for 10-15 years on false rape, dowry and SC/ST cases and asking complainants to go through these tests would verify the veracity of such complaints.
"Mazak thodi hai. CrPC hai sahab (It is not a joke. It is CrPC, sir)," Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed orally, according to
SEBI Denies Investigating Adani Group Since 2016
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has submitted additional reasons before the top court for seeking more time to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg case.
The securities board has also denied the allegation made by petitioners that it has been investigating Adani since 2016.
SC Grants More Time Time To Delhi Police To Respond To Plea Seeking FIR Against Hate Speeches
Meanwhile, the top court granted more time to the Delhi police to file a counter affidavit in a petition seeking registration of an FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for alleged hate speeches in 2020.
CPI leader Brinda Karat had filed a petition against speeches allegedly made by the two politicians including the speech dated given by Anurag Thakur at a rally shouting the slogan "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaron saalon ko."
