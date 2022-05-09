Don't Believe in Misusing Laws: Kiren Rijiju on Re-Consideration of Sedition Law

"Therefore, the government has urged the SC not to invest their precious time in examining the validity of Section 124A of IPC, 1860 and await the exercise of re-consideration of Section 124A to be undertaken by the Government of India," he said.

In an affidavit dated 9 May, the Centre said that there is a divergence of views in the public domain about sedition as a criminal offence and that there is an acceptance that a penal provision is needed to deal with divisive acts affecting the sovereignty and integrity of India or to destabilise the government established by law.

The Centre has filed the affidavit in response to the petitions being heard by the court, which argue that the offence of sedition in the IPC is unconstitutional.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions – including pleas by retired Army Major General SG Vombatkere, the Editors Guild of India, and former Union Minister Arun Shourie – which have said that the Supreme Court's subsequent jurisprudence on fundamental rights means the 1962 decision in Kedar Nath Singh is no longer good law.

"In the Kedar Nath Singh case, the SC upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition law. But now, since SC is hearing this matter & seeking the Centre's position, PM Modi has stated that we'll re-consider & re-examine the provision of sedition law," Rijiju explained.