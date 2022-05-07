Kedar Nath Good Precedent, No Need to Revisit: Centre Defends Sedition Law in SC

The Centre on Saturday, 7 May, told the Supreme Court that the the judgement in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar is a good precedent and that there is no need to revisit it, reported LiveLaw.

The Centre's statement comes after a Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 May, asked the petitioners as well as the central government to give their written submissions on whether the petitions challenging constitutionality of the sedition law should be referred to a larger bench.

An apex court bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant is presently hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the offence of sedition (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code).