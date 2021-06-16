Delhi Riots: Bail for 3 UAPA Accused Activists, What About Others?

He also criticised the UAPA, and talked about how if free, “we would have reached out to the ones in need with relief, with empathy and solidarity irrespective of their identity”.

Further, Khalid mourned the loss of co-accused Natasha Narwal’s father, and expressed anguish over how she could not be with him in the last year of his life.

Umar Khalid is an activist, and a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He was arrested on 14 September 2020.