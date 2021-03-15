‘For How Long?’ Asks Umar Khalid to ‘Paid Media’ Near Delhi Court

The Patiala House Court ordered the Delhi Police to supply copies of the charge sheet and said that it will assemble for scrutiny of documents on 7 April.

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police claims that Khalid and others named in the case had raised seditious slogans at JNU on 9 February 2016. The slogans were allegedly raised at an event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The students named in the charge sheet include Kanhaiya Kumar, Khalid, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain Gattoo, Muneeb Hussain Gattoo, Umar Gul, Rayees Rasool, Basharat Ali and Khalid Bashir Bhatt.