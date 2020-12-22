Delhi Riots: ‘Ishrat Jahan Hit, Abused & Her Clothes Torn in Jail’
“Her clothes have been torn, her head smashed to the wall several times,” says Ishrat’s husband Farhan Hashmi.
Former Congress councillor and UAPA accused Ishrat Jahan was beaten and abused by inmates in her cell in Mandoli jail on 22 December, her husband Farhan Hashmi and sister Sarwer Jahan have alleged while speaking to The Quint.
"This is the second time that this is happening. Her clothes have been torn, her head smashed to the wall several times. She is being constantly abused and threatened. They are constantly extorting her to do things to let her live peacefully. They are saying things like she has to arrange a litre of milk everyday," Farhan said to this reporter.
"She is not alright at all. She is not feeling safe" he added, sounding distressed.
The last this happened was on 20 November, Ishrat's family told us. Farhan and Ishrat got married on 12 June while she was out on ten day interim bail.
An emergency petition was moved by her lawyer on 22 December in a Delhi court. In the hearing that was attended by Ishrat's sister Sarwer, she said that additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat from Karkardooma court took notice of the episode and ordered for immediate steps to ensure her safety.
Sarwer said, "The judge called for a status report from the jail superintendent at 10:00 am tomorrow morning, where Ishrat will also be present. He was strict about it and said he doesn't want a normal reply like her ward has been changed. He said he wants to know what punishment has been given to the females (involved) also. He also asked them to tell the court what they had done to guarantee Ishrat's protection for today and tonight."
She added that the family is afraid for Ishrat's safety overnight as well. In today's hearing Ishrat cried throughout. "I can sense fear in her voice," Rawat noted.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.