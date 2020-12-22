Delhi Riots: ‘Ishrat Jahan Hit, Abused & Her Clothes Torn in Jail’

Former Congress councillor and UAPA accused Ishrat Jahan was beaten and abused by inmates in her cell in Mandoli jail on 22 December, her husband Farhan Hashmi and sister Sarwer Jahan have alleged while speaking to The Quint.



"This is the second time that this is happening. Her clothes have been torn, her head smashed to the wall several times. She is being constantly abused and threatened. They are constantly extorting her to do things to let her live peacefully. They are saying things like she has to arrange a litre of milk everyday," Farhan said to this reporter.

"She is not alright at all. She is not feeling safe" he added, sounding distressed.



The last this happened was on 20 November, Ishrat's family told us. Farhan and Ishrat got married on 12 June while she was out on ten day interim bail.