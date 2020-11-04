Delhi Riots: UAPA Accused Khalid Saifi Granted Bail in Second Case

"This has strengthened my hope in the judiciary. We now have more courage to go on," Saifi's wife said. This is Khalid's family, his wife Nargis and three children. While the kids know that their father is in jail, they are not aware of the custodial torture, his wife says.

A Karkardooma court granted bail to United Against Hate founder and UAPA accused Khalid Saifi under FIR 101, registered with Khajuri Khas police station, in a Delhi riots case on 4 November.



Saifi has three cases registered against him and has got bail in two of them. The first one is FIR 44 which was registered under Jagatpuri police station. This second case is FIR 101, which is being investigated by Delhi Police crime branch, and the third is FIR 59, where Saifi has been charged under the controversial anti-terror law called Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He will therefore continue to be lodged in Mandoli jail.

Speaking to The Quint, his wife Nargis sounded relieved and reassured. “I feel grateful and this has only strengthened my hope in the judiciary of our country. Our hopes for justice have also increased with this. We now have more courage to go on.” Saifi has three children who keep asking when he will return. “The kids understood there were two more cases to go the last time he got bail in September and did not come home. They are very happy now. Lots of people are calling and showing their support as well. He is a good human and I am glad that the court has seen reason to grant him bail.”



FIR 101 investigates the violence that broke out in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi on 24 February.



The court order accessed by The Quint reads, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, the applicant Khalid Saifi is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000/ with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of Ld.CMM/Ld.Illaka MM/Ld.Duty MM.”

The conditions imposed on his bail include not tampering with the evidence or influencing any witness, maintaining peace and harmony in the locality and appearing before the court on each and every date of hearing to attend the proceedings in accordance with the terms of Bail Bond.

The court order also requires him to furnish his mobile number to SHO, PS Khajuri Khas upon his release from the jail, ensure it is in working condition and also install the “Aarogya Setu App.”

The various sections in FIR 101 that Saifi has got bail for are as follows: Section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or ten rupees), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence etc), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief ), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 and 4 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as well as 25/27 Arms Act.