Sharjeel Imam, Lodged in Guwahati Jail, Tests COVID-19 Positive
People have referred to the arrest of “dissidents and activists” as cruel, amid the pandemic.
Sharjeel Imam, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and presently lodged in Assam’s Guwahati Central Jail, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to India Today, this was discovered after a team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrived in Assam to bring Sharjeel Imam back to Delhi. Imam and the Delhi police team were tested for COVID-19 before they could leave for Delhi. However, while the police was declared COVID-19 negative following the test, Sharjeel tested positive.
Imam’s transfer is now postponed till he recovers from the disease and tests negative, reported India Today.
Why Was Imam Arrested?
Imam was charged under the UAPA by Delhi Police on Wednesday, 29 April.
He was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on 28 January for allegedly ‘instigating and abetting Jamia riots’ by making inflammatory speeches regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.
He has been booked under sections 124A (Sedition) and 153(A) (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) of the IPC, among others.
'A Student's Life Is in Danger’: People React to Imam’s Arrest
CPIML Politburo member Kavita Krishnan tweeted saying that Imam’s “life is in danger because the Modi regime is weaponising the pandemic to turn prisons into death camps for political undertrial prisoners.”
Others have also reacted to his arrest, demanding a release of political prisoners amid the pandemic, and referring the arrest of “dissidents and activists” as cruel.
