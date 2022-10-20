Umar Khalid UAPA Bail Plea: The High Court Order Contradicts Itself and History

…And taking cue from past Supreme Court judgments, the Delhi High Court had in the former bail-orders said:

"The Government may even prohibit public meetings, demonstrations or protests on streets or highways to avoid nuisance or disturbance of traffic but the Government cannot close all streets or open areas for public meetings thereby defeating the fundamental right that flows from Articles 19(1) (a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.” (Judgement granting bail to Asif Iqbal)

Thereby, the Delhi High Court pointed out that terrorism cannot be conflated with “law and order problems” or “violent protests.”

Citing yet another apex court judgment, the High Court noted:

“... Terrorist acts are meant to destabilise the nation by challenging its sovereignty and integrity, to raze the constitutional principles that we hold dear, to create a psyche of fear and anarchism among common people, to tear apart the secular fabric, to overthrow democratically elected government, to promote prejudice and bigotry, to demoralise the security forces, to thwart the economic progress and development and so on. This cannot be equated with a usual law and order problem within a State.”

The court pointed out that terrorism is “inter-state, international or cross-border in character.” They also said that a fight against overt or covert acts of terrorism is not simply a regular criminal justice endeavour.