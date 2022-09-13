’He Is Filled With Courage‘: Umar Khalid’s Mother as He Marks Two Years in Jail

On Tuesday, 13 September 2022, activist Umar Khalid completed two years in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and he still awaits trial.
Exactly two years later, Umar Khalid’s mother Sabiha Khanum spoke to The Quint at a solidarity meet for Khalid at Delhi's Press Club of India and talked about his time behind bars, the injustice against him, and their time apart since his arrest.
“Of course it is difficult. Every mother can understand what it may feel like when her son is in jail. Umar’s courage has not reduced by even one percent,” she said.
With a faint smile on her face, Khalid’s mother said:
Even after he tells her that he is okay, Khalid's mother said that she knows how okay he actually is.
She also mentioned that she reminiscences about Khalid’s meetings with his sisters, where he "cracks very lame jokes during the 10-15 minutes we get with him, which gets over very quickly.”
“We don’t even realise how quickly the time passes. Meeting him completely refreshes us,” she added.
Khalid's mother also said that it is his courage that helps them face feelings of sadness.
“If it were a scenario where he expressed his sadness and pain, we would also be troubled. So, he does not tell us about his sadness and is facing this with complete courage,” Khanum said.
Khalid’s mother, who along with his family and friends, have long been waiting for the activist’s bail. When asked if she had a message for Khalid, she said:
“I don’t want to trouble him more,” the activist’s mother said when asked if she speaks to Khalid about the anxiety that he feels inside the jail.
“I want that the time we have is of laughter and happiness with him,” she added.
Khanum further said:
She also dedicated a few lines of poetry to Khalid, who continues to be lodged in Tihar Jail, awaiting trial.
