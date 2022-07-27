In Video, Umar Khalid Seen Meeting Kin, Friends During Appearance in Delhi Court

Umar Khalid was produced in Delhi's Karkardooma court on Tuesday, 26 July.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
Incarcerated activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was seen meeting his family while being produced in Delhi's Karkardooma court on Tuesday, 26 July.
In a video, Khalid can be seen meeting his sister, brother-in-law, nephew, and friends before being taken away by the police.
Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and arrested in September 2020 for being an alleged conspirator in the Northeast Delhi riots.
In March this year, the Karkardooma Court had denied bail to the activist in the larger conspiracy case. The verdict was challenged by Khalid in April.
Referring to the Amravati speech given by Khalid in February, 2020, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had said:
"Speech in bad taste does not make it a terrorist activity. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself will not constitute an offence. We will give them (prosecution) an opportunity. Offensive and distasteful it was."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)