More than a 'Mouthpiece': Why Court Order Discharging Sharjeel Imam is Important

The apex court (in Musa Khan vs State of Maharashtra) is known to have said that “a court is not entitled to presume that any and every person who is proved to have been present near a riotous mob at any time…is in law guilty of every act committed by it from beginning to the end…”

Quoting the same, the court pointed out that a perusal of the material on record indicates that although the accused were present at the spot, they were not part of the unlawful assembly.

“No overt act or participation in the commission of the offences was attributed to them,” the special judge noted.

“Thus, mere presence of the accused at the spot sans any overt act, cannot inculpate them.”