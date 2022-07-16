Delhi Court's Bail Order for Zubair Shows How Law is Supposed to Protect Liberty

As long as the actual payments are not from foreign bank accounts, there is no violation of the law, and the Delhi Police had not been able to demonstrate this. Instead, Zubair had been able to put material on record that showed they took steps to stop any foreign contributions being received, with payment gateway Razorpay also acknowledging that foreign payments could not be received by them.

As a result, even if some foreign contribution slipped through the cracks, this was not something Zubair could have been aware of, and so he couldn't be held responsible as per Section 39 of the FCRA.

Instead of allowing the Delhi Police's posturing over the FCRA to affect the treatment of the case, the judge dealt with the issue clinically and succinctly, looking only at the material and not being swayed by the prosecutor's cryptic claims that 'gumnaam' persons involved in the case would be able to stay 'gumnaam' if Zubair got out.

The judge also showed a clear head to say that now that recovery of devices had also been effected, there was no need to keep the fact-checker in custody anymore since all the evidence was documentary and had been collected.

While we often criticise the lower courts for mechanically granting remand and denying bail (which was what the magistrate also did in this case), this order shows exactly what the courts can do if they apply their mind. DU professor Ratan Lal was also granted bail in a frivolous case lodged against him under Section 295A, with the court in that case also showing a remarkable clarity on the law and freedom of speech.

Even in Disha Ravi's case last year, the magistrate had granted police remand even though the Delhi Police's 'toolkit' claims were utterly untenable – but the sessions court was clear and firm and did not waver, granting her bail and refusing to allow the police to sway it with grandiose arguments.

We can only hope more sessions courts and hopefully magistrates will demonstrate similar resolve and proper understanding of the law, and act as the front line to protect the freedoms of Indian citizens, when our police and politicians clearly don't intend to.