Delhi Riots: What Does the First Conviction in Rioting Cases Tell Us?

They were both able to identify Yadav as part of the mob that was on the rampage in Bhagirathi Vihar, carrying a danda (wooden rod). Constable Vipin was the beat officer in the region and so knew Yadav prior to the riots.

Neither of the two police witnesses were able to state that Yadav took any specific part in threatening Manori or saw her fleeing from the house. Yadav's lawyer argued that this indicated he was just a bystander, and that since he lived in the vicinity, his presence in the area could not be used to infer criminal responsibility.

The judge, however, noted that the testimonies of the policemen remained consistent even upon cross-examination. Both of them had also identified Yadav as one of the rioters who were "identifying Muslims, beating them and setting ablaze the houses in E-Block, Chaman Park."

There was sufficient evidence to show, therefore, that Yadav was part of an unlawful assembly. Once it is shown that the unlawful assembly had some "common object", it is no longer necessary to show specific overt acts by a member of the unlawful assembly to convict them of crimes committed as part of that common object.