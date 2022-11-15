Delhi Court Grants Bail To Jacqueline Fernandez In Money Laundering Case

According to a report by India Today, the advocate appearing for Jacqueline said that there was no need for the Bollywood actor's custody primarily because the investigation is already complete and the chargesheet has been filed.

On September 26, the court had granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of ₹ 50,000, according to the same report.

Earlier the actor was summoned by the court in August after a supplementary charge sheet was filed. Fernandez was named for the first time as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. And has also been arrested many times.

The prime accused allegedly extorted around ₹ 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh. They are former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. The accused reportedly tried to get in touch with Jacqueline during his time in jail. Although, he was initially unsuccessful.

